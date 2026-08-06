MP High Court Extends Interim Protection To Viral Kumbh Girl And Husband | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has continued the interim protection granted to the viral Kumbh Mela girl and her husband in a case involving allegations that her birth records were manipulated to portray her as a minor and criminalise their interfaith marriage.

A bench of Justice Gajendra Singh on Tuesday directed that the interim protection against coercive action would continue and listed the matter for Aug 17, 2026.

The couple has challenged the criminal proceedings and sought restoration of the woman's original birth certificate, besides an independent investigation into the alleged manipulation and forgery of government records.

The controversy began after the girl, who gained widespread attention during the Maha Kumbh celebrations in 2025 through social media videos showing her selling rudraksha garlands, later travelled to Kerala for a shoot. There, she met her husband and the two married in March 2026.

The marriage subsequently came under scrutiny after the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes alleged that she was 16 at the time of the marriage and that a forged birth certificate had been used.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, among other provisions, was registered against her husband.

The couple has alleged that the woman's father conspired to manipulate her birth records and used the altered documents to portray the marriage as unlawful and trigger criminal proceedings, including allegations of kidnapping.

The Kerala High Court had earlier granted protection from arrest and subsequently granted the husband transit bail to approach the competent court in Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, however, had earlier declined his anticipatory bail, observing that the dispute over the woman's date of birth is a matter for trial.