MP High Court Directs Student Union Elections In 15 State Universities By September 2026 | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court principal seat on Monday directed the Higher Education department to conduct the students' body elections in the 15 state government universities functioning across the state as per the schedule in September 2026.

The state government counsel submitted a copy of the academic calendar for the 2026-2027 session, wherein it is mentioned that the students' body elections will be held in September 2026.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vivek Rusia and Justice Pradeep Mittal took on record the academic calendar for 2026-2027 of the Higher Education department and issued the direction to conduct the students' body elections.

On July 15, 2026, the government submitted that the academic calendar for 2026-2027 was under preparation and would contain a provision for the students' body elections, petitioner's counsel Akshar Deep said.

Adnan Ansari filed the petition seeking a direction to the Higher Education department to conduct the students' body elections in the universities.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that the Higher Education department has not conducted students' body elections in state universities since 2017.

He said that due to the non-holding of the students' body elections, leadership among students remains suppressed.

He cited the example of many senior politicians in the state who contested students' elections during their higher studies and are now leading the state.

With this direction, the court disposed of the petition.

The detailed order is awaited.