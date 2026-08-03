'Major Hamza Arif Amar Rahe': Indore Pays Final Tribute To Army Officer Killed In Jaisalmer Crash | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an emotional ceremony marked by solemn respect and patriotic fervour, 31-year-old Indian Army Major Hamza Arif was laid to rest with full military honours on Sunday at the Shia Dawoodi Bohra Cemetery in Imli Bazar.

Major Arif lost his life in a horrific road accident in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on Thursday night.

The city paid a hero's tribute to its brave son as shouts of "Vande Mataram", "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Major Hamza Arif Amar Rahe" echoed through the streets during his final journey.

The most heart-wrenching moments unfolded when Major Arif's body, draped in the national Tricolour, arrived for the last rites.

His wife, Jyoti Arora, whom he had married just a month ago on June 5 in a court ceremony in Delhi, was inconsolable as she broke down in tears while holding his photograph.

He met wife during trekking expedition

According to neighbours, Hamza and Jyoti, a resident of Delhi, met nearly nine to 10 years ago during a trekking expedition.

Their long-standing friendship eventually culminated in marriage. Jyoti works as a pilot for IndiGo. The couple had been planning a formal wedding reception in December.

Following a ceremonial Guard of Honour by Army personnel, military officers folded the national flag that draped the Major's casket and handed it to Jyoti.

Clasping the Tricolour to her chest, her eyes reflected both profound grief over her loss and great pride in her husband's service to the nation. Major Arif was the sole breadwinner for his elderly father and three sisters.

Hundreds line the streets to pay respects

The funeral procession commenced around 9 am after funeral prayers were offered at Saifee Nagar Mosque.

Moving in a decorated military vehicle, the procession passed through key city landmarks, including Manikbagh Bridge, Collectorate Square and Rajwada before reaching the cemetery.

Hundreds of residents lined the streets, showering flower petals from rooftops and balconies while saluting and folding their hands in honour of the fallen officer.

Senior military officials, including Colonels and Captains from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, alongside leaders and members of the Shia Dawoodi Bohra community, joined the procession to pay their respects.

Fatal collision with camel in Jaisalmer

Major Hamza Arif, who had served in the Indian Army for nine years, met with the fatal accident late on Thursday night. He was travelling in a private SUV with two fellow officers to the military area in Jaisalmer.

An unexpected stray camel suddenly appeared on the road, causing the vehicle to swerve out of control. The SUV struck the animal, flipped multiple times and skidded nearly 100 metres.

Major Arif succumbed to his injuries, while two accompanying Lieutenants sustained severe injuries and remain under treatment at a military hospital.

Cleared NDA in college final year

Major Arif completed his schooling at Atomic Energy Central School in Indore, as his father, Fakhruddin Arif, retired from the Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT).

He later pursued engineering from 2012 to 2016, during which he was selected for the Indian Army in his final year. His friends remembered him as a lively, talented and spirited individual who always led from the front.