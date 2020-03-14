MP Health Department’s preparedness exposed: Mauritius man’s effort to get tested for coronavirus fails

Indore: Tall claims of district health department about preparedness for COVID-19 fell flat on Saturday when a 41-year-old man, who has returned from Mauritius, was found wandering in government hospitals trying to get himself screened.

He had returned to India about a week ago and developed cough and cold after which he reached government hospitals for screening.

“After learning from my friends and family members, I reached MRTB Hospital initially and informed the duty staff that I have returned from Mauritius and am having cough and cold. I told them to check me but they refused and said that they do not take samples and cannot check me,” he said.

Later, the staff told him to go to PC Sethi Hospital but he couldn’t even meet any official there as the security guard told him to come later.

“I reached PC Sethi Hospital where the security guard told me that the hospital in-charge is not available. I returned home and called the nodal officer of Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme who told me to come to MY Hospital later,” the man said.

Health department officials offered him ambulance to pick him from his home but he told the officials that he will reach MY Hospital on Sunday morning. He had come to Indore via Mumbai in a bus and claimed that he was not screened at Mumbai Airport as well.

The incident had also exposed the claims of district health department of having a list of passengers who have returned to Indore from foreign countries.

We will screen him on Sunday: CMHO

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said that the man had reached wrong place for screening as they have isolation centers at MRTB and PC Sethi but not the sample collection centers.

“We will screen him on Sunday and directed to take precautions and to remain in isolation till reaching the hospital,” Dr Jadia added.