MP: 'He has a fetish for recording women' claims MLA Singhar's wife in letter to Sonia Gandhi, demands he be expelled

Congress MLA Umang Singhar |

Dhar/Jabalpur: Trouble for MLA Umang Singhar seems to be mounting after his wife forwarded a complaint letter to the Congress party senior leader Sonia Gandhi, former CM of Madhya Pradesh Kamalnath, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi seeking justice for her.

In the letter; describing herself as her daughter, the complainant has revealed many controversial things about Singhar. She has demanded the party expel him. The complainant herself is an office bearer of Youth Congress and resides in Jabalpur.

Singhar's wife: 'He has a fetish for recording women..he is blackmailing me'

In the letter, she wrote that “I’ve been wronged by Umang multiple times but this time he has crossed all the boundaries and I cannot tolerate it anymore. It is important to inform you, as you’re the party head and you’ve always supported women. I expect that you get me justice.”

She further added, “Umang Singhar has exploited many other women earlier as well, one of whom is known to everyone. The woman had allegedly hanged herself or was rather murdered. I for one, know the truth about this. However, there was no one to fight for her. Singhar has brought a bad name to the party because of such incidents. He has a fetish for recording women, he used to make videos and audio-recordings of his ex-wife and has done the same to me and now he is blackmailing me using these videos."

'He hits, exploits, harasses me'

Singhar's wife goes on in the letter saying, "He has multiple personalities, he acts differently in front of you and others. He acts differently in front of his partner. He threatens, hits, manipulates, exploits harasses, and does whatnot. Such a man should not be a part of the party."

The woman has claimed that she has filed multiple complaints against him, but the local police is not helping her because of his proximity to the Superintendent of police and because of his influence. "I never wanted any of this information to come out in public because this is my personal matter, but I had no options left, and finally the FIR has been registered against him. I wanted to inform you as both of us are part of the congress party. I’ve been a member of this party ever since I joined politics, I’ve given my everything to the party and so I expect justice from you and the party,” she said.