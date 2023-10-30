MP: Hardeep Singh Dang Files Nomination Papers

Seetamau (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate Hardeep Singh Dang on Monday filed nomination papers in a procession from Suwasra assembly constituency. It was the last day to file the nomination papers.

The procession saw participation of a large number of party workers. It traversed through main routes of the town, including Suwasra Chouraha, Ganpati Chowk, Mahaveer Chowk and Azad Chowk before concluding at sub-divisional office, where he filed his nomination papers.

The party workers showed enthusiasm, raising BJP flags in the procession. A large number of women workers were also present in the procession. The event was attended by Gujarat MLA DK Swami, assembly election in-charge Madanlal Rathore, assembly convener Vikram Singh Chouhan, Jitendra Singh Kotda, Priyanka Goswami, BJP office-bearers, BJP public representatives and party workers.

