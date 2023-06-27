 MP: Hanuman Temple Bars Entry Of Devotees Wearing Short Clothes, Night Suits
MP: Hanuman Temple Bars Entry Of Devotees Wearing Short Clothes, Night Suits

Those found in other than suggested outfits will not be allowed to enter and have been advised to view the temple from outside.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): After Bhopal and Ashoknagar, Khade Hanuman Temple in Nagda town of Ujjain district has introduced a dress code. Along with this, Sanatani Hindu Samaj alerted visitors by placing posters on various temples of Piploda village’s Sagoti Mata.

A banner has been displayed at the temple’s entrance, which instructs visitors and devotees to refrain from wearing short clothes, half pants, mini-skirts, night suits, torn jeans, in order to enter temple premises. Those found in such outfits will not be allowed to enter and have been advised to view the temple from outside.

On Monday morning, when devotees arrived at the temple, they were greeted with the poster placed near the gate. The poster urges both men and women to enter the temple premises in appropriate clothing.

Additionally, it requests individuals to avoid wearing short clothes and instead look at the temple from outside. According to information, the poster does not explicitly prohibit entry but serves as a reminder to visitors to maintain decorum of the ancient temple. Also, dress codes have already been implemented in several temples in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Balaji Temple in Ashoknagar and Adarsh Nav Durga Temple in Bhopal introduced dress codes. Similarly, the Jain Temple in Mangalwara also implemented a dress code on Tuesdays.

Furthermore, the Culture Preservation Forum has installed boards in other temples across Bhopal as well. These boards emphasise the importance of wearing respectful attires while entering temples. Forum president Chandrashekhar Tiwari, mentioned that efforts are being made to implement dress codes at all temples of Bhopal.

