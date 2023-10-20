MP: Gurjar Goes Back To Native Seat, Patel Awarded For Ditching Scindia

FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has fielded Umrao Singh Gurjar and Samander Singh Patel from Neemuch and Jawad seats respectively. Gurjar has been active in Neemuch assembly constituency for years and has worked on many important posts in the party, including Neemuch district vice president, district president and Krishi Mandi chairman. In last assembly polls, Congress had fielded him from Manasa. This time he had been fielded from his native constituency.

Similarly, Samandar Patel is the most popular party leader. He enjoys a good reputation. He hails from Dhakad community which decides the winner and loser in Jawad through its sizable chunk of votes. Patel had contested the 2018 assembly elections as a rebel candidate from Jawad and secured more than 33,000 votes.

He joined BJP along with Jyotiraditya Scindia in 2020, but returned to Congress fold two months back with his supporters. Since then it was certain that he would be fielded by the party.

Dindore battles internal squabble as Cong springs surprise in Shrimal

Congress has fielded Paras Saklecha from Ratlam Urban seat, Laxman Singh Dindore from Ratlam Rural and Himmat Shrimal from Jaora seat. With announcement of three candidates, Congress has announced candidates on all five seats.

Earlier, Congress had fielded sitting MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot from Sailana and MLA Manoj Chawla from Alot. Congress has fielded Saklecha from Ratlam Urban Assembly against two-time MLA Chetanya Kashyap of BJP. Saklecha has been mayor and MLA by contesting as an independent candidate.

Prakash Prabhu Rathod was also in the race for ticket from the same seat. Laxman Singh Dindore was in administrative service. As CEO of Ratlam district, he had a strong hold in the assembly constituency due to which Congress fielded him in 2018.

However, he was replaced at the last moment due to some unknown reasons. Association with JAYS would benefit Dindore. However, he is facing protest from local partymen and many of them have even announced to quit the party. Internal squabbling would be a major challenge for Dindore.

Congress surprised many by overlooking strong contenders for Shrimal. Shrimal is a local leader and a lawyer by profession. He held various positions in Congress. Former senior Congress leader Mahendra Singh Kalukheda was considered close to him.

