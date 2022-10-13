MP: Guna CMO caught lying twice, upset minister garlands him!

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna municipality chief municipal officer (CMO) Ishank Dhakad faced an embarrassing situation after state energy and district in-charge minister Praduman Singh Tomar garlanded him for not having the correct information and lying to him.

According to information, on Wednesday, minister Singh visited the municipality premises and saw the store locked. On this, he asked Dhakad when was the storeroom of the municipality opened last. On this, CMO replied that it is opened daily.

Minister immediately told the district collector who was present that CMO Dhakad is lying because if it opens daily, then how could it gather dust and spider webs?

He also took information about the Samagra ID and wage card, in which he tried to mislead him, due to which the minister got angry. He instructed the collector to improve all the arrangements.

Earlier, Tomar was passing in front of Bohra complex on Wednesday morning. During this, he saw a person cleaning the drain. Tomar stopped his car and talked with the man who informed him that even after 47 days, his wage card has not been made. Minister brought him to the municipality.

Here he asked the CMO Dhakad the reason for not making the card and was told that the shortage of paper was the cause. Meanwhile, during the investigation, it was revealed that the CMO is lying. On this, the minister called for a garland and he garlanded the CMO for lying.

Collector to probe Kanyadan Yojana, wage card, Samagra ID issues

Upset with irregularities prevailing at the municipality office, minister-in-charge Pradyuman Singh Tomar got angry. He called district collector Frank Noble A and SP Pankaj Srivastava at the office. Although additional collector Aditya Singh was already present here.

He handed over the investigation of the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana, wage card and Samagra ID to the collector. Along with this, he also expressed displeasure about the negligence being done by the CMO.

When contacted district collector Frank Noble A said that the minister-in-charge has entrusted the investigation of three cases to me.

The amount of Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana was approved in 2020, but that amount was not paid for two years. The delay in making wage cards and Samagra ID will be investigated and the investigation report will be given to the minister-in-charge, the collector said.