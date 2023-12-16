MP: Guest Teachers At Govt Schools Complain About Non-Payment Of Hiked Salary In Dhar

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Guest teachers in Bagh Block of Dhar district have expressed concerns over the irregularity and non-payment of their salaries, contrary to their increased pay scale.

Irked guest teachers have handed over a memorandum in which they said teachers from neighboring blocks like Kukshi, Sardarpur, and Gandhwani have been receiving increased salaries.

The situation remains grim in Bagh block, where Anita Dawar, a guest teacher in Vasuniyapura village, Jhirpanya (Gram Panchayat), has been teaching around 48 children belonging to classes 1 to 5. However, Dawar has not received her salary for the past year.

In a similar incident, another guest teacher named Sarla Baghel has been practicing as a guest teacher in Pipariyapani village since 2015, but her name hasn't been registered on the portal, causing further payment delays.

Previously, the salary structure was defined as Rs 9000 for class I, Rs 7000 for class II, and Rs 5000 for class III teachers. However, recent orders stipulated increments of Rs 18000 for class I, Rs 14000 for class II, and Rs 10000 for class III teachers.

When contacted, Block Education Officer Bharat Jatpuriya said that guest teachers play a major role in the area of education, and the department is keen to avail of their services for the welfare of students. The reason behind the delay in salaries is being ascertained.