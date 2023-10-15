MP: Grewal Lands In Sardarpur, BJP Yet To Find One

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The announcement of Pratap Grewal as Congress candidate for the upcoming assembly elections from Sardarpur has stirred the political landscape, setting the stage for an intriguing showdown in the constituency. The spotlight now shifts to the BJP as Sardarpur awaits their candidate.

Grewal's political journey has been nothing short of eventful. He won his maiden election in 2008 as a Congress candidate, defeating BJP's Mukam Singh Nigwal by a substantial margin. However, in 2013, he faced a narrow defeat to Velsingh Bhuria of the BJP.

Grewal made a triumphant comeback in 2018, securing a convincing victory against BJP's Sanjay Baghel. The history of ups and downs in this constituency makes the upcoming election all the more intriguing. While the BJP has yet to reveal their candidate, speculations are rife. Names like Velsingh Bhuria, retired SDOP Ramsingh Meda, Sanjay Baghel and Rakesh Patel have been circulating as potential contenders. However, insiders suggest that the BJP is facing an internal challenge, as Congress seems to be gaining the upper hand in their internal surveys. This has sparked discussions about parachuting former minister Ranjana Baghel as the party's candidate.

Read Also Indore: Two Including An Externed Accused Arrested With Firearms

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)