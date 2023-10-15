Indore: Two Including An Externed Accused Arrested With Firearms

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested two persons including an externed accused and recovered two firearms from them, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, two persons named Arjun Hada and Kalu Yadav were arrested by the crime branch from the Kanadiya area.

One of the accused was arrested from near Bicholi Hapsi Bridge while another was held from Kanadiya Road. Two firearms were recovered from them.

Kalu was externed for one year for his involvement in some criminal cases in the city but he was still roaming in here. The accused were handed over to the Kanadiya police station for further investigation.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)