 Indore: Two Including An Externed Accused Arrested With Firearms
One of the accused was arrested from near Bicholi Hapsi Bridge while another was held from Kanadiya Road.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested two persons including an externed accused and recovered two firearms from them, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, two persons named Arjun Hada and Kalu Yadav were arrested by the crime branch from the Kanadiya area.

Kalu was externed for one year for his involvement in some criminal cases in the city but he was still roaming in here. The accused were handed over to the Kanadiya police station for further investigation.

