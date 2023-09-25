MP: Gravel Used For CM Meet Leaves School Ground Unfit For Sports Activities In Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Sports activities in Badnawar CM Rise School were hampered as Jan Ashirwad Yatra management filled school playground with gravel making it unfit.

As per information, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was to address Jan Ashirwad Yatra meeting at the playground in town on September 17. However, his visit was cancelled due to incessant rain.

To make the playground usable, gravel was spread across the area to cover potholes. Despite substantial expenditure on the event, attendees were left disappointed, highlighting the need for better planning and execution.

The rally's aftermath saw a halt in sports activities, as the gravel-covered field posed risk to players and pedestrians. The cleanup effort required collection of scattered gravel, a challenging task that left school students and athletes disgruntled.

The broken boundary wall near the stage, necessitated for CM's safe passage has fuelled demands for repair. The inconvenience didn't end there, as the Jan Akrosh Yatra of Congress at the bus stand caused traffic chaos, affecting local shopkeepers and commuters.

Residents have called for identifying alternative, spacious and convenient venues for political gatherings, as market area remains underutilized due to distance concerns. The disarray surrounding events at the bus stand, with its impact on transportation and local businesses, adds to the urgency of addressing this demand.