 MP: Grain Merchant Robbed Of ₹4L In Broad Day Light In Dhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Grain Merchant Robbed Of ₹4L In Broad Day Light In Dhar

MP: Grain Merchant Robbed Of ₹4L In Broad Day Light In Dhar

As per details, the victim, identified as Rajkumar Rathod, was en route to Baledi village to set up a stall at the weekly haat (market) along with his companion Jitendra.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
article-image

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a bag containing cash from a grain merchant in broad daylight in the Amjhera area of Dhar district on Saturday and fled the spot.

As per details, the victim, identified as Rajkumar Rathod, was en route to Baledi village to set up a stall at the weekly haat (market) along with his companion Jitendra.

Along their routes, miscreants on motorcycles intercepted them near Mavdi Pada Phata, a few kilometres away from reaching Baledi village.

Reports indicate that the miscreants collided with their bike, causing them to crash. Brandishing knives and sharp-pointed weapons, they snatched a bag containing Rs 4 lakh before fleeing the scene.

Read Also
Bhopal: Delay In MoU Hinder Free Cancer Treatment To Gas Victims At AIIMS
article-image

Both victims sustained injuries in the scuffle and were promptly shifted to the government hospital in Amjhera town.

A case was registered with the Amjhera police station. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, and a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits. Further probes are underway.

The incident has caused a sense of fear and insecurity among locals, considering the recurring incidents of theft and burglary occurring even during daylight hours.

Read Also
Indore: 'No Meetings, Protests, Rallies Without Permission'
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Businessman Anil Ambani, With Family, Visits Baglamukhi Maa Temple In Agar-Malwa (WATCH)

MP: Businessman Anil Ambani, With Family, Visits Baglamukhi Maa Temple In Agar-Malwa (WATCH)

MP: Grain Merchant Robbed Of ₹4L In Broad Day Light In Dhar

MP: Grain Merchant Robbed Of ₹4L In Broad Day Light In Dhar

MP Election Results 2023: Madhya Pradesh All Set For D-Day, Countdown For Vote Counting Begins

MP Election Results 2023: Madhya Pradesh All Set For D-Day, Countdown For Vote Counting Begins

Madhya Pradesh : Former CM Digvijaya Singh's "Traitor" Jibe At Jyotiraditya Scindia

Madhya Pradesh : Former CM Digvijaya Singh's

MP Shocker: Man Secretly Clicks Student's Pictures In Washroom, Posts Via Fake Instagram Account

MP Shocker: Man Secretly Clicks Student's Pictures In Washroom, Posts Via Fake Instagram Account