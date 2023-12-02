MP: Grain Merchant Robbed Of ₹4L In Broad Day Light In Dhar

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a bag containing cash from a grain merchant in broad daylight in the Amjhera area of Dhar district on Saturday and fled the spot.

As per details, the victim, identified as Rajkumar Rathod, was en route to Baledi village to set up a stall at the weekly haat (market) along with his companion Jitendra.

Along their routes, miscreants on motorcycles intercepted them near Mavdi Pada Phata, a few kilometres away from reaching Baledi village.

Reports indicate that the miscreants collided with their bike, causing them to crash. Brandishing knives and sharp-pointed weapons, they snatched a bag containing Rs 4 lakh before fleeing the scene.

Both victims sustained injuries in the scuffle and were promptly shifted to the government hospital in Amjhera town.

A case was registered with the Amjhera police station. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, and a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits. Further probes are underway.

The incident has caused a sense of fear and insecurity among locals, considering the recurring incidents of theft and burglary occurring even during daylight hours.