MP Govt Approves ₹3.25 Crore To Upgrade Dharampuri Health Centre In Sanwer | FP photo

Sanwer (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has approved 3.25 crore to upgrade the sub-health centre at Dharampuri village in the Sanwer Assembly constituency into a six-bed Primary Health Centre (PHC).

The approved amount will be used for constructing the building and providing medical equipment, furniture and other infrastructure to strengthen healthcare services in the area.

Water Resources Minister and Sanwer MLA Tulsiram Silawat said the Cabinet approved the proposal at its meeting in Jagdishpur on Monday.

He said the upgraded facility would improve rural healthcare and provide quality medical services to residents and farmers closer to their homes.

Silawat thanked Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Dr Rajendra Shukla for approving the project.

He said the PHC would have a full-time MBBS medical officer, pathology testing facilities, trained laboratory technicians and adequate stocks of essential medicines.

He added that the centre would strengthen maternal and child healthcare by providing institutional deliveries, antenatal check-ups, immunisation and newborn care.

The PHC would also support the diagnosis and treatment of communicable diseases such as tuberculosis and malaria, as well as non-communicable diseases including hypertension and diabetes, under the National Health Mission. Health camps will also be organised periodically.

Silawat said the PHC would also serve pilgrims travelling on the Indore-Sanwer-Ujjain route during the Simhastha Mahaparva in 2028 by providing quicker access to healthcare.

Residents welcomed the decision and expressed hope that the upgraded facility would improve access to timely medical treatment in the region.