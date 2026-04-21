MP Governor Mangubhai Patel Honours Neemuch Collector For Soldiers’ Fund Drive

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel Honours Collector For Soldiers’ Fund Drive |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangu Bhai Patel on Tuesday honoured Collector Himanshu Chandra for fundraising work for soldiers’ welfare. He presented a certificate of appreciation at a ceremony held at Lok Bhawan.

The Governor highlighted the importance of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, saying it supports soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families. He appreciated Neemuch district for its contribution to the fund.

Under Chandra’s leadership, the district exceeded its assigned target. Officials said the district secured a strong position at the state level. The administration mobilised support and encouraged citizens to donate.

Chandra led awareness drives and coordinated teams across the district, ensuring transparent collection and proper reporting of funds. His approach helped build trust and increase participation among residents.

Officials from the Directorate of Soldiers’ Welfare, Madhya Pradesh, attended the event. Representatives from Lok Bhawan were also present.

The Governor encouraged other districts to follow the example of Neemuch and urged continued support for soldiers and their families.