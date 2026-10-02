MP Governement Restores DBT For Uniforms; Over 1.25L Indore Students To Get Rs 600 | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 1.25 lakh government school students across Indore district will receive Rs 600 directly in their bank accounts for school uniforms. The Madhya Pradesh State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, approved the Rs 348.07 crore Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) proposal on Tuesday, Sept 29, 2026.

The amount will be given to students of Classes one to eight to buy two sets of uniforms. For parents, this means they will not have to wait for uniforms to arrive through the government supply system and can purchase and get them stitched locally after receiving the money.

In Indore, the scheme covers more than 1,100 government primary and middle schools in Indore Urban, Mhow, Depalpur and Sanwer. More than 70,000 beneficiaries are in Classes one to five and over 55,000 are in Classes six to eight.

The immediate requirement for parents is to ensure that the child's Samagra ID and bank account details are correctly recorded with the school. Aadhaar linkage and verification of bank details are also being checked to prevent payment failures. School principals have been instructed to complete the verification process before the first batch of transfers.

Parents will be able to check the status of the uniform assistance through the MP Shiksha Portal once payments begin to be processed. The education department is expected to release the assistance in batches rather than as a single district-wide payment.

The direct payment system has been brought back after the proposed supply of stitched uniforms was delayed. A tender worth around Rs 350 crore was floated for supplying two sets of uniforms to government-school students, but the process was challenged before the High Court. The court restrained issuance of the work order and subsequently stayed finalisation of the tender.

The dispute centred on conditions in the tender, including eligibility requirements that smaller manufacturers and local units said could restrict their participation. With the procurement process held up and the academic session already in progress, the government opted to return to DBT so that students could get the uniform assistance without waiting for the tender dispute to be resolved.

Across the state, the Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 348.07 crore for nearly 58 lakh students. The assistance is intended to cover the cost of two uniform sets for each eligible student during the 2026-27 academic session.

What parents/schools need to do

Details

Verify Samagra ID

Ensure the child's Samagra ID is correctly recorded with the school

Check bank details

Confirm bank account details are accurate to avoid payment failures

Aadhaar linkage

Aadhaar linkage is being checked before payments are processed

School verification

Principals must complete verification before the first batch of transfers

Check payment status

Parents can track uniform assistance on the MP Shiksha Portal once payments begin