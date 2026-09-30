4-Year-Old Girl Abducted From Indore Rescued In Ujjain, Accused Held | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police rescued a four-year-old girl and arrested her alleged abductor in Ujjain, an official said on Tuesday.

ACP Rubina Mizwani said the accused, Akash of Gwalior, was acquainted with the girl’s mother and had been pressuring her to remain in contact with him. After she stopped speaking to him, he allegedly took her daughter.

According to police, the woman had gone to work on Monday when the accused came to her house and took the girl. As the child knew him, she reportedly went with him without raising an alarm.

The woman later lodged a complaint at Hira Nagar police station. Police registered a case and arrested the accused, while the girl was rescued.

Missing woman found in Raj after fleeing husband’s abuse

Chhoti Gwaltoli Police traced a missing woman to Didwana, Rajasthan, after her husband, Shyam Lal, reported her missing on August 27.

According to his complaint, Shyam Lal had put his wife on a bus from Sarwate Bus Stand for Dag, but she never reached her destination and her mobile phone remained switched off.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team traced her to the Didwana-Makrana area and located her safely after an intensive search.

The woman told police that she had left home voluntarily to escape alleged physical abuse by her husband, particularly when he was under the influence of alcohol. She said she had been working as a daily-wage labourer in Didwana to support herself.