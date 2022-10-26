e-Paper Get App
MP: Govardhan Puja held in rural areas of Dhar

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 11:07 PM IST
Govardhan puja | Pixabay
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Govardhan Puja, which took place on the second day of the Deepawali festival, was celebrated in the traditional way in Dhar urban and rural areas on Wednesday due to eclipse this year.

Although due to the effect of the lumpy virus, Gohri festival that followed was celebrated only in a symbolic way.

In the morning, the people of the village gathered in temples. Govardhan Puja has special significance in Gawli society.

On this day, people of the society decorate their cows. After which the battle of cattle is also organized, which is not happening this time. Due to the festival of Dhok Padwa, youths have started fireworks since morning by taking blessings from the elders of the house.



