MP: Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 85L Seized At Railway Station, One Held

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday seized over 1.5 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 85 lakh from a person at platform No 4 at Ratlam railway station after the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect following the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission.

As per GRP station in-charge, based on inputs, police conducted a search operation and intercepted a person carrying a bag. Upon checking the bag, police recovered over 1.5 kg of gold jewellery. The market value of the seized gold jewellery is estimated at more than Rs85 lakh.

The person identified as Kamlesh Singh of Mumbai (basically from Rajasthan. He failed to produce any relevant documents regarding the jewellery.

Income Tax department has been informed for further investigation. As per the accused person, he was carrying sample jewellery from Udaipur to Ratlam. However, he didn’t show any relevant documents to substantiate his claims. Further information is awaited.

A few days earlier, in a similar crackdown against the smuggling of gold, the station road police seized jewellery worth over Rs 5 crores. Notably, with the Election Commission releasing notification and enforcing the MCC for the upcoming assembly elections, authorities have stepped up vigil to seize unaccounted cash and illegal supplies of liquor.

The police also appealed to the public to cooperate during the inspection of vehicles and luggage.

