MP: Gold Jewellery, Cash Stolen During Wedding Function In Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A complaint of theft of gold jewellery and cash was registered at Kishanganj police station during a wedding ceremony at Kalyanam Resort near Malviya Nagar on Mhow-Indore Road. According to information received from Kishanganj Police, a case was registered against an unknown thief in Kalyanam Resort on the report of Rajendra, father of Bijalpur resident Narayan Das Goyal (60), a resident of Bijalpur. Police said that on December 1, a wedding ceremony was held in the Goyal family, during which the family members were dancing on the stage between 2 to 4 pm.

A young man in a jacket and trousers sat on a chair and kept watching the dance. As soon as the family members finished dancing, the young man reached the stage and silently left with the purse kept on the chair.When the family members searched for the purse, it was not found. Police said that the purse contained a diamond necklace, a gold ring, two pairs of tops, a gold set, an iPhone and Rs 5k in cash, the total value of which was said to be around Rs 90k. After watching the CCTV footage, Kishanganj police have registered a case against an unknown thief and are searching for him.