MP: GMPe Batch 10 Begins at IIM Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The orientation programme of the tenth batch of the General Management Programme for Executives in UAE and GCC Nations (GMPe) was held online on Friday. Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, inaugurated the new batch and delivered his commencement speech on Leadership. Prof. Manoj Motiani, Programme Coordinator, GMPe and Faculty, IIM Indore, and Dr. Mahesh Chotrani, Founder Director, Anisuma Training Institute, were also present.

In his commencement speech, Prof. Himanshu Rai spoke about the three blocks a person has to face in life, ways to overcome them, and the three changes that will help a person become happy, content, and successful in life.

Talking about ‘Swadharma’, he said that once a person can discover his passion, that becomes their swadharma. Once you have identified your swadharma, he said you might have to overcome a triad of stumbling blocks to move forward with it. Mentioning these blocks, Prof. Rai said, ‘Realize that money is the first block, and you must decide what you wish to achieve with your wealth. Make sure you can differentiate between your needs and desires’. He urged the new batch to build a life on their expectations to eliminate the second block – negativity. Fear of failure, he said, is the third block. ‘Trailblaze your path. The key to success is having the ability to never give up, have the grit to keep going’, he explained.

Prof. Rai advised the participants to build relationships and enhance their network, enabling them to become successful leaders.

Talking about conscientiousness, Prof. Rai said that discipline, being open to experimentation, trying out new things, and having the curiosity to learn from everything help a person achieve their goals. He suggested that the participants practice the art of drawing their identity from their passion and not from the designation they hold in their organization. ‘Utilize your privileges for the ones who are in need. The proper use of your capability can help another person achieve happiness. If you can spread happiness and joy around yourself, you will reach your true potential and make this universe a better place to live in’, he said.

The tenth batch of GMPe has 22 participants from Qatar (4), Saudi Arabia (5), Kuwait (4), and Oman (9).