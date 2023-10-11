MP: Girl Students Fall Ill After Taking Contaminated Food

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A health emergency unfolded at the Kasturba Gandhi Government Girls Hostel in Neemuch as numerous girl students fell seriously ill after consuming contaminated food. The incident occurred during the hostel's morning meal.

Several students rapidly developed symptoms of stomach pain and vomiting, right amid their classes. Quick action was taken and all affected students were promptly transported to Neemuch Hospital via ambulance, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Upon receiving news of the incident, a team of officials, including SDM Mamta Khede, deputy collector Kiran Anjana, district education officer CK Sharma and other high-ranking authorities, arrived at the hospital.

They visited the hospitalised students and issued instructions to ensure their well-being and receive the best possible medical care. Concerned family members of the affected students have also gathered at the district hospital.

The exact cause of the food contamination and its extent is currently under investigation. This unfortunate incident has raised questions about the safety and hygiene standards within the Kasturba Gandhi Girls Hostel, emphasising the need for rigorous monitoring and safeguards to protect the students' health and well-being.