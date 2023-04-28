MP: Girl run over by truck, dies in Mhow

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Nineteen-year-old Paridhi of Choral was killed in an accident near Bhairav Ghat police Chowki on Indore-Khandwa Road on Thursday.

According to reports, Paridhi was headed to Indore with her maternal grandfather Jagdish Sarode (60) on an Activa. While driving she lost control over the vehicle after being hit by a car and fell on the road. Before she could get up, she was run over by a truck (MP 07 HB 9650) coming from behind. She died on the spot. Her grandfather escaped unhurt. The Simrol police later seized the truck and arrested driver Bablu.

4 vehicles seized for illegal mining

On Collector Priyank Mishra’s instructions, a team of mine department led by Bhide seized four vehicles, including a JCB and three dumpers. These vehicles were involved in illegal transportation and excavation of minerals in Kheda and Akolia villages of Pithampur. The vehicles were parked in Sagour police station. District Mineral Officer said that action had been initiated against owners of these vehicles under the rules of the Mineral (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transport and Storage) Rules 2022.

Read Also MP: Admin frees MPSIDC land of encroachment in Mhow