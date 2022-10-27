MP: Girl killed as shards of steel box pierce her body while bursting crackers

e-Paper Get App
The incident occurred at Karju village when the victim was bursting crackers outside her house, said Bhaugarh police station in-charge Arvind Singh Rathore.

Updated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 06:25 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old girl died after pieces of steel pierced her body when she burst a firecracker by keeping a tiffin box upside down on it in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Karju village when the brother of the victim was bursting crackers putting them into a tiffin box outside her house while the victim Tina was filming the incident standing a few meters away, said Bhaugarh police station in-charge Arvind Singh Rathore.

After the explosion, it shattered the steel box into pieces and its splinters entered her body, including the stomach and she began to bleed profusely. Her family members took rushed her to the district hospital but she died on the way to the hospital. The police have registered a case and started an investigation, added he.

According to the family of the deceased, Teena was pursuing pharmacy from a private college in Mandsaur and was the eldest among three siblings.

