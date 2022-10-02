MP: Girl in Guna dies after her relative hits her with axe

Representative pic | File

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-year-old girl from Chattarpura village under Fatehgarh police station limit was brutally murdered by her distant relative on Saturday, said an official.

According to the primary information, the accused who has been identified as Munna Sahriya, the father of the deceased paternal aunt attacked her with an axe over a petty issue.

According to the police, the accused asked the deceased to bring a few items from the nearby grocery shop nearby to which the girl refused.

The accused got angry and attacked the girl with an axe on her head. The girl fell unconscious. The other family members rushed the girl to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

The police have arrested the accused Munna Sahariya and started the probe.

