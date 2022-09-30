Guna: Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The additional sessions court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl, the prosecution officer said on Friday. A fine of Rs 20k has also been slapped on the convict.

As per information received, a minor girl was allegedly raped by the accused when she was working in the fields. Following this, a case was registered under 376 (3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was identified as Shree Ram Singh Gurjar, a resident of Jatheri village, Guna district. Based on the DNA report, the crime was ascertained in the court of law.

Recording the victim’s statements and keeping all the evidence in view, Gurjar was pronounced guilty and booked under the protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act, as well as section 376(3) of the IPC. He was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20k.