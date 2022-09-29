Guna: 101-unit blood donated at CISF GAIL camp

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 10:21 PM IST
Representative Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Central Industrial Security Force stationed at GAIL India Limited, Vijaypur Unit in Guna district organised a blood donation drive here at the hospital located in GAIL premises, Bijapur, Guna on Wednesday. Around 101 units of blood were donated during the camp for Thalassaemia-hit-kids and other needy patients.

Giving this information, Ashok Singh, Deputy Commandant of CISF told that in order to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, CISF organised the blood donation camp in collaboration with the health department Guna and State Bank of India.

CISF officers and office bearers of GAIL participated in the drive enthusiastically. On this occasion, Singh extended gratitude to each donor for their noble gesture and urged more citizens to come forward to eradicate the blood disorder and make India- Thalassaemia-free.

On this occasion, the manager of GAIL Vijaypur, Deputy Commandant of CISF and other staff were also present.

Notably, Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that causes the body to have less haemoglobin than normal. CISF is regularly involved in social work while safeguarding the backward and needy people of the country. It often distributes stationary and books to children who are not able to afford them.

