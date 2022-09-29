MP: 6 Sanjivani Clinics to be set up in Guna 

Photo credit: IANS

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): After a long wait of three years, the first meeting of the newly-elected council of the Guna Municipal Council was held at the municipal office here in Guna.

Various issues like the ongoing dispute over the appointment of the agency in view of the cleanliness survey were discussed. CMO Inshak Dakhad proposed to set up Sanjeevani Clinics in different wards.

The meeting was informed that Sanjivani Clinic would be set up in ward no 21 Haddimill, ward no 25 Rashid Colony, ward no 29 Kalapatha, Ward No 1 Nanakhedi and two clinics would be established in ward no 6 Kolhupura area.

There was a ruckus in the meeting over the appointment of an agency in view of the cleanliness survey. CMO Dhakad replied that a new tender would soon be floated for appointing the agency.

The meeting also discussed issues relating to problems in different wards including water shortage and waste segregation and collection.

Allocation of funds under various central schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, Amrit 2.0 Water Supply Scheme, construction of Hawker’s Corner, construction work of the first floor of the night shelter at Jajji bus stand, Swachhta Sarvekshan (Cleanliness Survey), Singwasa Talab water rejuvenation under Amrit 2.0 water Supply Scheme, substation constructions, road construction works were also discussed in the meeting. Municipal president Savita Gupta along with other councillors was also present in the meeting.