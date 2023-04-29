MP gets GI tag on nine things including Rewa’s Sundarja mango

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has taken a big jump in the world of GI tag as it received GI tag for nine things or products in simultaneous manner. This is also for the first time that state received so many GI tags in one go. Now state is having total 19 GI tags for different things.

The nine GI tags have been provided to world famous

“ Sundarja” mango of Rewa, Sharbati wheat, Morena Gazak, Gond painting of Dindori, carpet of Gwalior, Batik print of Ujjain, stone craft of Bhedaghat (Jabalpur), Balaghat’s Waraseoni Saree, wrought iron craft of Dindori.

The Sundarja mango is found in abundance in Govindgarh town of Rewa district. The Sundarja mango grown in the Govindgarh Orchard is light white in colour while the Sundarja mango produced in Kuthiala Fruit Research Centre in Rewa is light green. The Sundarja mango has a wide popularity and even a stamp has been issued in the name of it. This mango is called pride of the Vindya and it is fibre free fruit.

The Gazak of Morena is known all over the India due to its delicious taste. It has acquired a phenomenal fame. Sharbati wheat has crossed the boundaries to become to earn fame in foreign countries as well.