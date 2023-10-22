MP: Garba Festival Held In Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A grand Garba Festival was recently hosted by senior social worker and businessman Suresh Chandra Jain at Shri Vaneshwar Maruti Nandan Kutir Temple in Phuttalab village in Meghnagar tehsil.

The event being organised for the last 14 years drew Garba enthusiasts and devotees from far and wide. In addition to the lively Garba celebrations, the programme featured recitals of Shrimad Bhagwat Katha and Shri Ram Katha, offering attendees a profound spiritual experience.

Phuttalab, thanks to its religious rituals and vibrant cultural programmes, has risen to prominence not only within the Jhabua district but throughout the surrounding region. The Maha Aarti performed regularly at the temple has attracted a large number of devotees.

Suresh Chandra Jain and his entire family extended a warm invitation to people of all ages, from the young to the elderly, to partake in joyous celebrations, fostering unity and cultural richness within the community.