 MP: Garba Festival Held In Meghnagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Garba Festival Held In Meghnagar

MP: Garba Festival Held In Meghnagar

The Maha Aarti performed regularly at the temple has attracted a large number of devotees.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 12:39 AM IST
article-image

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A grand Garba Festival was recently hosted by senior social worker and businessman Suresh Chandra Jain at Shri Vaneshwar Maruti Nandan Kutir Temple in Phuttalab village in Meghnagar tehsil.

The event being organised for the last 14 years drew Garba enthusiasts and devotees from far and wide. In addition to the lively Garba celebrations, the programme featured recitals of Shrimad Bhagwat Katha and Shri Ram Katha, offering attendees a profound spiritual experience.

Phuttalab, thanks to its religious rituals and vibrant cultural programmes, has risen to prominence not only within the Jhabua district but throughout the surrounding region. The Maha Aarti performed regularly at the temple has attracted a large number of devotees.

Suresh Chandra Jain and his entire family extended a warm invitation to people of all ages, from the young to the elderly, to partake in joyous celebrations, fostering unity and cultural richness within the community.

Read Also
Indore: ‘UP Wala Nahi Chalega,’ Angry Congress Supporters Of Shajapur Leader Yogendra Singh Head...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: This Time, BJP Had A Final Say In Deciding Candidates

MP: This Time, BJP Had A Final Say In Deciding Candidates

MP: Congress Divided Over Joshi’s Candidature In Khategaon

MP: Congress Divided Over Joshi’s Candidature In Khategaon

MP: Prabha Confident Of Victory & Return Of Cong Govt In State

MP: Prabha Confident Of Victory & Return Of Cong Govt In State

Pregnant Woman's Death: Nurses Charged For Negligence In MP's Pipliya Mandi

Pregnant Woman's Death: Nurses Charged For Negligence In MP's Pipliya Mandi

MP: Congmen Burn Effigy Of Party Candidate In Sendhwa

MP: Congmen Burn Effigy Of Party Candidate In Sendhwa