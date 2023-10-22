MP: Ganja Worth Rs 3.12 Crore Seized, One Arrested

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Agar Malwa police have achieved a breakthrough in their efforts to combat illegal drug trafficking, seizing a substantial quantity of ganja with an estimated market value of Rs 3.12 crore and arresting one accused in connection with the case.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a vehicle check near Kachnaria village on the National Highway, leading to the interception of a truck laden with 18 sacks of ganja, weighing 5.20 quintals. The seized contraband holds a market value of Rs 3.12 crore. Police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and invoked the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPC) Act in this case.

The driver of the truck, identified as Giriraj Patidar, a resident of Modi village in the Susner region of Agar district, was promptly taken into custody. Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused was transporting the illegal substance from Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh intented to distribute it exclusively within the Agar district. CSP Motilal Kushwaha commended the police's prompt and effective action in curbing this illicit drug trade, underlining the significance of this accomplishment.

