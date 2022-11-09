MP: Gang of thieves with country-made revolvers held in Manawar

FP Photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of five thieves has been arrested by the Manawar police station cops. According to information, they were responsible for maximum theft cases of the mentioned police station area. These miscreants have also stolen water pumps from more than 20 farms to obtain their copper wire worth in lakhs.

The accused including Rahul (28), Kamal(30), Roshan(23), Karan (29) and Narayan(19) were planning to commit robbery at a petrol pump located on Dhar Road. Meanwhile, they were apprehended by the cops at a Tonki Puliya near Maan River when these miscreants gathered to discuss their plan. The activities of the accused were updated by the informer.

Along with them, the police have also seized two country-made pistols with 12 bore, two live rounds, two motorcycles, one bass stick, two iron rods, one torch, tools to open motor pumps and copper wire costing around Rs 1 lakh. After the interrogation, a case with offence number 1120/22, 1121/22, 1124/22 of section 457, 380, Bhadvi has been lodged at the police station. They will be further interrogated regarding other property-related offences when police will receive their remand from the court. The commendable work has been completed under the direction of Manawar station in-charge Neeraj Birthare, police officers Rahul Chauhan, Neeraj Kochle, Abhishek Jadhav and others.