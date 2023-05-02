MP: Gang forging documents, facilitating transport at MP-Mah barrier busted in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police have busted a gang involved in making forged documents for facilitating transport at Interstate Check Post Balsamud Barrier in Barwani district.

Superintendent of police Punit Gehlot said that police had received reliable inputs about the involvement of a gang in preparing forged documents to help ease the transportation of vehicles at the Balsamud Barrier causing loss to the state exchequer.

Acting on the tip-offs, police formed four special teams and busted the gang. He added that the gang used to work in four different teams. Nine members of the gang including mastermind Mohammad Husain were arrested and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Those arrested have been identified as Saddam Ansari of Motibagh, Wasim Bhutto (33), Ajay Rathore (30) of Jhanda chowk, Mohammad Kasam (38), Farukh Baig (28) of Mechanic Colony, Satish Alawa (28), Kamta Sahu (38) of Nimbark colony, Lakhan Rane (32) of Patel Nagar. All the accused were sent to jail.

Police have also recovered one laptop, one printer, 11 mobile phones and fake documents, used by people to cross the barrier and sent them for forensic investigation.