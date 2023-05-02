 MP: Gang forging documents, facilitating transport at MP-Mah barrier busted in Sendhwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Gang forging documents, facilitating transport at MP-Mah barrier busted in Sendhwa

MP: Gang forging documents, facilitating transport at MP-Mah barrier busted in Sendhwa

Acting on the tip-offs, police formed four special teams and busted the gang.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
article-image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police have busted a gang involved in making forged documents for facilitating transport at Interstate Check Post Balsamud Barrier in Barwani district.

Superintendent of police Punit Gehlot said that police had received reliable inputs about the involvement of a gang in preparing forged documents to help ease the transportation of vehicles at the Balsamud Barrier causing loss to the state exchequer.

Acting on the tip-offs, police formed four special teams and busted the gang. He added that the gang used to work in four different teams. Nine members of the gang including mastermind Mohammad Husain were arrested and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Those arrested have been identified as Saddam Ansari of Motibagh, Wasim Bhutto (33), Ajay Rathore (30) of Jhanda chowk, Mohammad Kasam (38), Farukh Baig (28) of Mechanic Colony, Satish Alawa (28), Kamta Sahu (38) of Nimbark colony, Lakhan Rane (32) of Patel Nagar. All the accused were sent to jail.

Police have also recovered one laptop, one printer, 11 mobile phones and fake documents, used by people to cross the barrier and sent them for forensic investigation.

Read Also
MP: Sarpanch, husband and son injured in attack by thieves in Petlawad
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Toll plaza ransacked; cabins, vehicles vandalised in Unhel

MP: Toll plaza ransacked; cabins, vehicles vandalised in Unhel

MP: Bhoomi pujan done for divider and centre lighting work in Sendhwa

MP: Bhoomi pujan done for divider and centre lighting work in Sendhwa

MP: Demand raised for making Omkareshwar a district

MP: Demand raised for making Omkareshwar a district

MP: Gang forging documents, facilitating transport at MP-Mah barrier busted in Sendhwa

MP: Gang forging documents, facilitating transport at MP-Mah barrier busted in Sendhwa

MP: Mother exploited by son, aided by SDM in Petlawad

MP: Mother exploited by son, aided by SDM in Petlawad