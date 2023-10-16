 MP: FST Seizes ₹33L Cash On Raj Border In Neemuch
MP: FST Seizes ₹33L Cash On Raj Border In Neemuch

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A field surveillance team (FST) on Sunday night seized unaccounted cash of over Rs 33 lakh from three pick-up vehicles on the Rajasthan-MP border in the poll-bound Neemuch district.

As per reports, the FST team intercepted three pick-up vehicles coming from Mandsaur district during a vehicle checking drive on interstate border.

During checking, police seized over Rs 33 lakh cash. The occupants of the vehicle, all hailing from Medta City, could not produce any documents for the cash. All occupants have been detained.

According to SDM Mamta Khede, the model code of conduct is in place. Promising all steps to ensure free and fair elections, the administration has stepped up vigil to curb illegal activities. Local Police have beefed up security across the interstate borders as well.

