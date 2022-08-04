MP: Four boys drown in water-filled quarry in Mandsaur

Representative Image | Pixabay

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Four teenage boys drowned in a water-filled quarry in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place at Mundadi near Mandsaur city, said Y D Nagar Police Station in-charge Jitendra Pathak.

The deceased, aged around 16-17 years, were on their way to a coaching class.

On the way, they changed plans and decided to step into the quarry which was filled with rainwater and click pictures to celebrate the birthday of one of them, the police official said.

As they began to drown, two other boys who were with them raised alarm and called passers-by for help.

But the four boys drowned before help could be arranged. The bodies were fished out in the evening, the police official said.