MP: Former CM Nath to visit Badnawar on May 18

MP Former chief minister Kamal Nath | File Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Former CM and state Congress president Kamal Nath is scheduled to visit Badnawar town on May 18. Ahead of his visit, party officials and workers held a meeting to decide on the programme venue.

State in-charge Kuldeep Indora, district president Kamal Kishor Patidar, former minister Bala Bachchan, Depalpur MLA Vishal Patel, Dharampuri MLA Panchilal Medha, former MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi also attended the meeting.

State in-charge emphasised on the importance of workers saying that Congress will sweep assembly elections in 2023 with dedication and perseverance of its workers. The survey was underway and reliable candidates would be nominated for the elections.

He also discussed ways to counter the strategy of the opposition party and urged party workers to gear up and unite ahead of elections to give a crushing defeat to BJP. Congress workers resolved to make Kamal Nath visit the town as a historic event. The meeting was conducted by Kailash Gupta while organisation in-charge Nirmal Mehta expressed the vote of thanks.

