MP: Forest Minister's Tribute To Congress Stalwart Sparks Controversy In Sailana

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): In a surprising turn of events, forest minister Nagar Singh Chauhan, accompanied by his wife Anita Chauhan, who is also the BJP candidate for Ratlam Parliamentary constituency, made a bold move that has stirred both admiration and controversy in equal measure.

The couple decided to pay a visit to the statue of the late senior tribal leader and former Congress minister Prabhu Dayal Gehlot.

What set this visit apart was their decision to garland the statue, a gesture that has drawn both praise and criticism from different quarters.

Some lauded the minister for his proactive approach and respect towards the tribal leader's legacy. They saw it as a genuine gesture of homage and appreciation for Gehlot's contributions to society and politics.

However, others viewed Chauhan's actions with suspicion, seeing it as a calculated move to gain political mileage, especially in the wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apparent snub towards the same statue. Despite it being a planned part of his schedule, Rahul reportedly skipped garlanding the statue, sparking speculation and debate.

The contrast between Chauhan's visit and RaGa's omission has sparked discussions and raised eyebrows among locals and political observers. While some see it as a matter of protocol and respect, others interpret it as a deliberate slight towards the late tribal leader's legacy.

The situation has further escalated as supporters and critics of various political parties have used these events to further their agendas. Chauhan's visit, in particular, has added fuel to the political fire in the region, with both sides using it to bolster their narratives.

Grateful for BJP support: Anita

Addressing a gathering on this occasion, Anita Chauhan expressed gratitude towards the BJP and high command for their support. She also highlighted the party's commitment to empowering grassroots workers. She served as the district panchayat president twice.

Nagar Singh Chauhan, in his address, pledged to address developmental challenges in tribal areas, particularly concerning infrastructure projects hindered by forest land regulations.

Former MLA Sangeeta Vijay Charel urged supporters to ensure Anita Chauhan's victory with a significant mandate in upcoming elections.

Lok Sabha in-charge Kishore Singh, district president Pradeep Upadhyay, former MLA Sangeeta Vijay Chaurel, former general secretary Kranti Joshi, mandal president and numerous Morcha office-bearers besides various party members and supporters also attended the event.