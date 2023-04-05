MP: Forest minister’s son leads BJYM gherao of Khandwa SP

PTI

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists, led by district panchayat vice-president Divyaditya Shah gheraoed Khandwa SP Office accusing SP Satyendra Shukla of misbehaving with public representatives.

State forest minister and Harshud MLA Vijay Shah’s son Divyaditya said that before the arrival of CM at Ladli Behna Yojana event on Tuesday, SP Shukla had grabbed him by collar and pulled him off the dais.

President of Pandhana Janpad Sumitra Kale too accused SP Shukla of inappropriate behaviour.

An hour after the event, forest minister Shah reached BJP headquarters and condemned the incident involving his son. By then the Chief Minister had departed from Khandwa.

BJYM district president Anup Patel demanded action against the SP Shukla.

On the other hand, SP Shukla denied misbehaving with anyone. He said that as he had assumed office only a couple of days back, he didn’t recognise the minister's kid.

On the other side, the minister threatened SP that he would not be able to stay in Khandwa.

Minister Shah added that the SP misbehaved with Sumitra Kale and district panchayat vice president Divyaditya Shah. The videos showed how he pulled them down and tried to beat them.

Shah added that he would take up matter with chief minister and demand action.

Not only Divyaditya Shah, but Pandhana MLA Ram Dangore also accused the SP of pushing him.

Dangore said, “When SP Shukla pushed Pandhana janpad president at the gate, I reached there to bring her. However, the SP did not even allow me to get down from the stage. I had to call collector Anoop Kumar Singh.”

