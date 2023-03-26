Madhya Pradesh: Three injured in a group clash between two communities in Khandwa village

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): As many as three persons, including a woman, were injured in a group clash that erupted at Pandhana tehsil of Khandwa district on Saturday late at night.

According to Pandhana police, the incident was reported around 11 pm at a small Temi village, where two groups belonging to the tribal and a minority entered into the clash.

Those who were injured are identified as Vishal Golkar, his sister Pooja and a friend Ram Bare. Police admitted them to Khandwa district hospital. Police registered cross-FIR in the matter and deployed additional force from the district headquarters in the village.

Pooja in her statement to the police informed that they were seated outside their house when the members of the minority came into the group and started hurling abusive words.

“When my mother went to know the reason behind their such behaviour, they attacked her with sticks as well as pelted stones,” Pooja said.

As soon as the police came to know about the incident, a force from Borgaon police outpost and Pandhana police station rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. In view of ongoing festivity in the village, reserve force was also called from Khandwa.

Meanwhile, the situation is normal in the village.