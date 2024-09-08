 MP: Flex Boards Pose Threat To Motorists, Pedestrians In Badnawar
According to locals, the city council has been alerted to this issue multiple times, but their indifference and negligence have allowed the problem to persist.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Unauthorised flex boards pose threat to commuters | FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The Badnawar town is once again at risk of accidents due to the numerous flex boards hanging precariously from poles, advertising leaders and religious events.

These boards, which have caused several accidents in the past, are still being put up without any regard for safety. The situation is dire, with flex boards hanging from every available pole between the bus stand and Badi Chowpatty and throughout the town area.

The flex boards are not only a hazard to drivers, who have to navigate around them to avoid collisions, but also a distraction to pedestrians. In many cases, they obstruct traffic and create chaos.

article-image

The citizens are demanding a ban on the installation of flex boards in the city and are calling for designated safe areas to be allocated for them.

This is essential to prevent accidents and to maintain the aesthetic appeal of the city. It is high time for the authorities to take action and address this long-standing issue.

