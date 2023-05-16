MP: Fire breaks out in multi-storey’s basement in Neemuch, none hurt

Representative Photo |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out in basement of a multi-storey building in Neemuch on Tuesday morning, prompting evacuation of people. No casualty was reported.

The fire incident was reported in basement of Daya Tower near TVS showroom on Tuesday. The fire was reportedly caused by short circuit.

Soon after the fire broke out, smoke engulfed the building and people started panicking.On being informed, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and attempted to bring fire under control.

Necessary preventive actions were taken by Electricity Board employees to prevent any mishap. Stranded people were rescued from the building with the help of fire service ladders. Though no loss of life was reported, damages to property could not be ascertained.