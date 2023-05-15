Madhya Pradesh: Inter-state gang busted for gold jewellery theft worth Rs 5L in Neemuch

Representative Image |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch Cantonment. police has busted a six-member inter-state gang specialised in cutting and stealing precious ornaments from commuter’s luggage within a week of crime.

As per details, the complainant lodged their grievance with the police station, mentioning that she began her journey with gold ornaments to Nimbaheda from Narayanagarh on May 6, after attending a wedding function.

Three men entered the vehicle and gathered around the complainant’s luggage. One of the miscreants then opened the zip of the bag by trick, and took away valuables from the bag, before the complainant could realise anything.

When she checked for luggage after she alighted from the bus, the bag carrying ornaments was reportedly missing. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered and investigation was launched.

Acting on technical information and tip-off, the police held a gang of UP-based thieves who used to stay at hotels or lodges built along narrow streets in city. Those arrested were identified as Kehri Singh Sisodia of Hathras district (Uttar Pradesh), Rakesh Singh Sisodia, Shashi Singh Sisodia, Pushped Singh Sisodia, Dharmendra Singh Sisodia, Kanhaiyalal Singh, all residents of Aligarh distruct (UP). Gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh, four mobile phones, two cutters and master keys were recovered from them.

Cantonment police station in-charge Yogendra Singh Sisodia, sub-inspector (SI) Shishupal Singh Gaur and the cyber cell team played a key role in busting the racket.