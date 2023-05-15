MP: Fire breaks out at Dawa Bazaar in Jabalpur, grips half a dozen shops & godowns

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Fire broke out at Dawa Bazar in Jabalpur on Monday noon. The flames spread to over half a dozen shops and godowns.

Commuters and passersby gathered as dense smoke formed a cloud above the burning buildings. As per preliminary information, short-circuit is said to be the cause of the fire.

As many six fire brigades rushed in to douse the rising flames. Police too reached the spot.

(More Details Awaited)