MP: Fire breaks out at Dawa Bazaar in Jabalpur, grips half a dozen shops & godowns

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Fire broke out at Dawa Bazar in Jabalpur on Monday noon. The flames spread to over half a dozen shops and godowns.
Commuters and passersby gathered as dense smoke formed a cloud above the burning buildings. As per preliminary information, short-circuit is said to be the cause of the fire.
As many six fire brigades rushed in to douse the rising flames. Police too reached the spot.
(More Details Awaited)
