 MP: Fire breaks out at Dawa Bazaar in Jabalpur, grips half a dozen shops & godowns
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 01:18 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Fire broke out at Dawa Bazar in Jabalpur on Monday noon. The flames spread to over half a dozen shops and godowns.

Commuters and passersby gathered as dense smoke formed a cloud above the burning buildings. As per preliminary information, short-circuit is said to be the cause of the fire.

As many six fire brigades rushed in to douse the rising flames. Police too reached the spot.

(More Details Awaited)

