MP: Final selection list of state engineering service exam declared

JEE Advanced 2022 Results declared | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With using ‘the 87-13 per cent formula’ suggested by the state government, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Friday declared the selection list of State Engineering Service Exam-2020.

The list contains names of candidates selected against 87 per cents of posts whereas the provisional list of candidates selected against 13 per cent of posts was kept on hold.

Against 13 per cent posts, the MPPSC had prepared the list of 26 per cent of candidates.

As the decision of government to increase OBC reservation from 14 per cent to 27 per cent is sub-judice, General Administration Department had suggested MPPSC to declare results with suggesting the 87-13 per cent formula.

This formula was used for the first time in selection list. However, it was earlier used in state service main exam results.

As per the formula, the MPPSC selects candidates against 87 per cent vacancies whereas for remaining seats it provisionally selects 13 per cent candidates from OBC category and remaining 13 per cent from general category.

When the final verdict in the OBC reservation will be declared the 13 per cent candidates from the total 26 per cent will be declared selected accordingly.