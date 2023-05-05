 MP: Father-son killed after car falls into well in Khachrod, two children injured
The incident was reported from Khachrod town of Ujjain district on Friday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): In painful accident, a father-son duo died while two children were seriously injured after the car they were travelling in fell into a well while taking reverse on Friday.

Car owner named as Pawan along with three children were travelling in the car.

He lost control of vehicle while taking reverse and car plunged into 25-feet-deep well. As soon as locals received information, they rushed to save the lives of the car occupants.

They entered the well using a rope and rescued the four occupants from the car and shifted to hospital. Pawan and his son were declared brought dead at hospital.

At the same time, two children who were seriously injured were referred to Ratlam hospital for medical treatment. A case was registered with Khachrod police station and further probe is on.

