MP: Father-Son Duo Killed, 4 Injured As Pick-Up Van Falls Into Canal

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A father-son duo was killed and four others were injured when a pick-up van fell into the Omkareshwar canal near Semalda on the Kalibawdi road under the jurisdiction of the Dhamnod police station in the Dhar district.

The deceased were identified as Vijay Kushwaha, a daily wage worker of the Life Insurance Corporation of India, and his son Rudraksh, 7, a resident of Semalda. Vijay was transporting labourers to fields. Being informed, locals rushed to the spot, helped rescue the injured, and rushed them to the nearby hospital for immediate medical care. Four persons, including Yash Kushwaha (19), Jyoti Ashok (30), Gayatri Kushwaha (30), and Kalibai Jeevan (50) sustained injuries and were taken to the Community Health Centre. They are currently undergoing treatment. The vehicle was carrying a total of seven labourers during the accident. Further probe is underway.

Grain merchant robbed of Rs 4L in broad daylight in Amjhera

In a shocking incident, two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a bag containing cash from a grain merchant in broad daylight in the Amjhera area of Dhar district on Saturday. The victim identified as Rajkumar Rathod, was en route to Baledi village to set up a stall at the weekly haat (market) along with his companion Jitendra.

Along their routes, miscreants on motorcycles intercepted them near Mavdi Pada Phata, a few kilometres from Baledi village. Reports indicate that the miscreants collided with their bikes, causing them to crash. Brandishing knives and sharp-pointed weapons, they snatched a bag containing Rs 4 lakh before fleeing the scene. Both victims sustained injuries in the scuffle and were promptly shifted to the government hospital in Amjhera town. A case was registered with the Amjhera police station.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, and a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits. The incident has caused a sense of fear and insecurity among locals, considering the recurring incidents of theft and burglary even during daylight.