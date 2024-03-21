MP: Man Kills Self, Cites Harassment By Daughter-In-Law In Suicide Note

Representative Image

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a man identified as Gopalgir Goswami took his own life by hanging himself in his fence at Bhukhi village. The incident came to light when the police arrived at the scene following the discovery of a suicide note on the wall. The note stated that Gopalgir was driven to suicide due to alleged harassment by his daughter-in-law, Dimple.

According to sources, Gopalgir was under pressure to transfer 10 bighas of land and money to his daughter-in-law, which led to tensions within the family. A case was reportedly filed against Gopalgir and his family at the Pratapgarh police station recently due to non-compliance with these demands.

Nahargarh police station in-charge RC Dangi confirmed the contents of the suicide note and stated that the police are currently investigating the matter. The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination. This tragic incident has once again highlighted the importance of addressing issues related to family disputes and mental health.

21-Yr-Old Ends Life In Indore

A 21-year-old BTech student ended life by hanging himself at his residence on Tuesday after getting two marks less in one of the subjects. The deceased took the extreme step while alone at home, as his parents had gone to attend a relative's funeral in Dewas. He left a suicide note requesting his family members to take care of themselves.