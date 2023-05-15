 MP: Farmers to get exemption on interest in Sanawad
Till now, 14 applications have been submitted by the farmers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 12:39 AM IST
article-image

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): In the list of CM welfare schemes, one more was added on Sunday, named as Farmer Interest Waiver Scheme (Kisan Byaj Maafi Yojana), 2023. On this occasion, Bedia Seva Co- Operative Society organised a function and invited applications from Bedia farmers. Till now, 14 applications have been submitted by the farmers. MLA Sachin Birla attended the function as the chief guest and said, ‘CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan himself is a farmer’s son, therefore he understands their agonies'. Under the scheme 373 farmers of Bedia, 53 farmers of Bhulgaon, 94 farmers of Bhogawa Nipani, 98 of Raverkhedi will have interest waiver of Rs 1.64 crore.

article-image

