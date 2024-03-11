MP: Farmers Stage Demo At Meghnagar Railway Station

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers, affiliated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, staged a four-hour demonstration at Meghnagar railway station in Jhabua district, underlining their grievances against the central government's alleged failure to fulfill promises. Accusing the government of being anti-farmer and deceptive, the protestors demanded attention to issues concerning MSP implementation, Swaminathan Committee recommendations, MNREGA employment and more.

Despite heightened security measures, only half the anticipated police forces were deployed to deter protestors' entry. Paramjit Singh, a farmers' organisation representative, lamented the government's indifference to their demands, noting arrests of farmer leaders to suppress dissent. The movement's scope transcends regional boundaries, with solidarity extending beyond Punjab and Haryana.

Farmers highlighted ongoing border clashes and unsuccessful dialogues with the government, emphasising the unresolved nature of their grievances. They demanded concrete assurances, including debt waivers and pension schemes, underscoring a broadening alliance among working and middle-class sectors. The protest reflects a deepening rift between farmers and the government, with discontent simmering over unmet expectations and perceived injustices. As tensions persist, the agricultural community remains resolute in its pursuit of economic security and equitable treatment.